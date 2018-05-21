  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After being stuck in the 40s and 50s with cloudy and wet weather all weekend, we’ll finally warm up and dry out on Monday.

Monday afternoon will be 30 degrees warmer than Saturday and 20 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday. So you’ll certainly notice the difference! The change is largely due to a shift in the upper level winds across Colorado. They have shifted to come out of the southwest which almost always means warmer than normal weather. This general weather pattern will hold through the end of the week keeping temperatures 5-15 degrees above normal for second half of May.

The southwest flow will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to southern Colorado (mainly south of Highway 50) on Monday. After about 4 p.m. it’s possible a few showers or thunderstorms could reach north into the Denver metro area. The chance for rain is 20% or less. No severe weather is expected.

Additional small chances for late day thunderstorms will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday and the Friday the chance is so low that we’re leaving it out of the forecast for now.

And for the the Memorial Day weekend, it looks warm. Really warm. Some weather models are suggesting we could be near 90 on Saturday and Sunday and then mid 80s on Monday. And as of now it looks like nothing more than small late day storm chances.

5day Latest Forecast: Much Warmer, Much Drier

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Much Warmer, Much Drier

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

