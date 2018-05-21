WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was seriously injured in an early morning house fire in Westminster on Monday.

Copter4 flew over the scene at 11276 Xavier Drive after a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters went inside and found a small fire in a bedroom. A victim was also found inside the bedroom.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

What caused the fire is being investigated.