WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was seriously injured in an early morning house fire in Westminster on Monday.

Copter4 flew over the scene at 11276 Xavier Drive after a passerby called 911 to report smoke coming from the home.

westminster fire vo frame 202 1 Seriously Injured In House Fire

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters went inside and found a small fire in a bedroom. A victim was also found inside the bedroom.

westminster fire vo frame 502 1 Seriously Injured In House Fire

(credit: CBS)

The victim was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

westminster fire vo frame 131 1 Seriously Injured In House Fire

Copter4 flew over the house fire in Westminster (credit: CBS)

