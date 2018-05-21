  • CBS4On Air

David Claussen (credit: Jefferson County)

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A homeowner has been arrested, suspected in the deadly shooting of his tenant in Evergreen on Sunday.

David Claussen has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide for the shooting death of Alexander Hudspeth.

David Claussen (credit: Jefferson County)

Deputies rushed to the home in the 7700 block of Highway 73 in Evergreen at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found Hudspeth, 33, lying in the driveway. He had been shot in the chest and was unresponsive.

Hudspeth was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe Claussen shot Hudspeth after a confrontation over Hudspeth continuing to live at the home which is owned by Claussen.

