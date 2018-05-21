By Danielle Chavira

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A second case of rabies has been discovered in Elbert County according to the counties Department of Health and Human Services.

They say a rabid skunk was found near Elizabeth. The first case was detected in Kiowa.

Since the beginning of 2018, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have tracked 165 animals that have tested positive for rabies; 66 of those were skunks in Denver.

Pet owners are urged to check records to ensure rabies vaccinations for their pets are up-to-date. Livestock can also be infected.

Owners who are concerned about pets being exposed to rabies should look for any dramatic behavioral changes. Health officials say do not approach these animals.

They say the disease can also make pets or livestock lethargic and weak.

Prevention tips from the Elbert County Department of Health and Human Services:

Be aware of skunks out during the day. This is abnormal behavior and these animals should be avoided.

Be aware of areas that can be suitable habitat for skunks such as dark holes, under buildings, and under equipment.

Do not feed wild animals or allow your pets around them. Be sure to teach children to stay away from wild animals. Avoid leaving pet food outside as that may attract a wild animal.

Contact your veterinarian right away, if any of your animals are bitten or scratched by any wild animal, particularly skunks, bats, foxes or raccoons.

If your animals exhibit any dramatic behavioral changes, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible. Isolate and avoid contact with these animals if possible.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, contact your physician and local health department right away.

Rabies vaccination should be considered for horses and other equines, breeding livestock, dairy cattle or other livestock.

If you must remove a dead skunk on your property, wear rubber gloves or lift the carcass with a shovel or other tool, and double-bag it for the trash. Do not directly touch the skunk with bare hands.

If you have questions about rabies, you can call the statewide public health information line at 1-877-462-2911.

