DENVER (AP) — The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to be careful after five people were killed in different crashes around the state over the weekend.

This has been a tragic weekend for several families throughout our great state. The members of the CSP implore you to put the phone down, reduce distractions, drive sober, follow at a safe — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) May 20, 2018

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Douglas County on Sunday and a driver also died in Larimer County after hitting an embankment. A 34-year-old man died when his car rolled over Saturday in El Paso County.

On Friday, a man died after being thrown from his SUV after going off the road in Fremont County.

The state patrol’s leader, Col. Matthew Packard, said in a tweet that he was “struggling between anger, frustration and heartbreak” over the crashes and that they each were preventable.

Struggling between anger, frustration and heartbreak….Just received word of our 4th fatal crash this weekend, 5 lives lost in less than 48 hours being investigated by our Troopers. This can’t be acceptable! Every single one of these is preventable!!! — Colonel Matthew Packard (@ColPackard) May 20, 2018

