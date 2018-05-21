  • CBS4On Air

Colorado State Patrol, Deadly Crashes, El Paso County, Fremont County, Larimer County, Matthew Packard, Traffic Crashes

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to be careful after five people were killed in different crashes around the state over the weekend.

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Douglas County on Sunday and a driver also died in Larimer County after hitting an embankment. A 34-year-old man died when his car rolled over Saturday in El Paso County.

hwy83 crash 1 franktown fire tweet copy Colorado State Patrol Urges Caution After 5 Killed On Roads

(credit: Franktown Fire)

On Friday, a man died after being thrown from his SUV after going off the road in Fremont County.

The state patrol’s leader, Col. Matthew Packard, said in a tweet that he was “struggling between anger, frustration and heartbreak” over the crashes and that they each were preventable.

