By Ryan Greene

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former collegiate soccer player from Arizona is now in Colorado making a living in a very millennial way.

esports Meet Buck Army, The Colorado Rapids First Ever eSports Competitor

Connor Buckley (credit: CBS)

Connor Buckley, better known as “Buck Army” online, is the Colorado Rapids’ first ever eSports competitor. Every time he plays EA’s FIFA 18, his team is wearing Rapids’ burgundy.

“It separates me from the other players, and brings me out here to be a part of something bigger,” Buckley told CBS4.

Competitive eSports are becoming some of the biggest spectator sports in the world, with tournaments selling out arenas like the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

esports 2 Meet Buck Army, The Colorado Rapids First Ever eSports Competitor

(credit: CBS)

And with websites like Twitch.tv, the popularity of eSports continues to grow.

“The thing about Twitch is, it’s like watching your favorite TV show that you have the opportunity to be a part of,” said Buckley.

interview2 Meet Buck Army, The Colorado Rapids First Ever eSports Competitor

CBS4’s Ryan Greene interviews Buckley (credit: CBS)

“You have a couple hundred people — sometimes 1,000 people — show up to the stream every night. We all just have a laugh and make fun of each other and enjoy what we all love to do.”

