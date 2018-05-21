  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CPW)

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado Department of Parks & Wildlife are trying to find out who shot and killed a bald eagle earlier this month.

A Weld County resident found the bird’s carcass on his property on May 10. He lives south of Greeley and approximately a mile east of Milton Reservoir.

eagle1 Bald Eagle Found Shot Dead Near Colorado Reservoir

Authorities completed a necropsy on the eagle and determined that it was hit with a gunshot in the lower abdomen. They speculate that the injury didn’t kill it right away but rather it died within 24 to 48 hours.

They said the gunshot broke the animal’s right tibia and injured its liver.

Officials said they are keeping the eagle carcass and the bullet as evidence.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007. They remain protected federally under the USFWS Bald and Golden eagle protection act.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife officials released the following details about this case:

Members of the public who may have information related to the below incident should contact CPW’s Fort Collins Service Center at (970) 472-4300 or the Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline at 877-265-6648.

