DENVER (CBS4)– Grab one of those red bicycles at any B-Cycle station in Denver on Monday– for free!

It’s all part of “Blue Ride Day” that puts B-Cycles free for riders on the last Monday of every month through the end of the year.

The free offer is open to all registered B-Cycle users and first-time riders.

B-Cycle is waiving the normal fee for a 30-minute ride.