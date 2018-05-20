  • CBS4On Air

Campaign 2018, Democratic Primary, Governor's Race, Mike Johnston

DENVER (CBS4)– The primary election for Colorado’s next governor is just five weeks away and political ads are now blanketing the airwaves.

On the Democratic side, many of those ads are focused on education. The issue could decide the primary.

A PAC supporting Mike Johnston touts his experience as a former teacher and principal to make the case he has the experience to tackle the biggest education issues.

CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.

