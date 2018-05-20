  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two bears broke into a home in Pine on Sunday morning but by the time deputies arrived, the bears had left.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two bears broke into a home in the 12900 block of Parker Avenue in Pine just before noon.

The bears apparently tore a screen and pushed open a door in search of food. They were in the basement when the homeowners called authorities.

There was no other damage to the home and no injuries.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife “Be Bear Aware” Section

This happened just one week after a little girl was attacked in her yard near Grand Junction by a bear. The bear dropped the 5-year-old after the girl’s mother yelled at the bear. The bear was shot and killed and the girl is expected to recover.

