DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines says they are aware of a recent situation aboard a flight from Denver to South Carolina in which a passenger allegedly urinated on the passenger’s seat in front of him.
According to another passenger on the flight, the man, later identified in FBI documents as Michael Allen Haag, urinated on the seat in front of hers after being kicked out of his previous seat for inappropriate behavior.
The FBI told CBS4 that Haag has a Boulder address listed as his residence.
The passenger told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she was sitting in the same row as Haag, across the aisle, when he unbuckled his seat belt and urinated on the back of the chair.
The woman said Haag was moved to the row she was in after he allegedly verbally and physically assaulted two other women near his previous seat. She also said Haag allegedly touched one sleeping female passenger and later asked another woman about her sexual and marital life.
The passenger said she was disappointed with the way the airline handled the incident, and was discouraged when Frontier flight attendants allegedly placed the suspect next to her. She said one flight attendant warned her of his previous actions, and told her to monitor his status. It was then when the passenger photographed Haag urinating on the seat.
WARNING: A photo provided by the passenger shows what appears to be the man peeing. While it doesn’t clearly show his private parts, it does show a big stream of pee. Click here to view it.
In a statement to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, Frontier Airlines spokesman Richard Oliver said “The safety and security of our passengers is our top priority at Frontier. We have been made aware of this situation and are working with the appropriate authorities.”
The woman said the suspect was arrested at the gate in Charleston approximately 30 minutes later.
She and two other women filled out statements for law enforcement.
According to the federal complaint, Haag had two double vodka tonics during the course of the flight and one passenger told authorities that he seemed “intoxicated and possibly high.”
The probable cause for his arrest, according to the FBI, is that Haag interfered with the flight crew, intimidated the flight attendant and engaged in inappropriate behavior, specifically touching, and disruptive behavior as well as indecent exposure of his genitalia.
The passenger claimed the airline provided her an outdated complaint card, which provided disconnected phone numbers. When she called a booking agent, the woman said she was told the airline would refund her checked baggage fee and would give her a $200 voucher.
Frontier airline has “customer service”? who knew ?
Why would they place him next to a woman after moving him for inappropriate talk and action towards women?
Allegedly?
This is beyond disgusting.
I myself always ask for an aisle seat as it makes going to the bathroom easy…
Apparently he’s found an alternate way that makes going to the bathroom easy . . .
This article conflicts with itself: “urinated on the passenger’s seat in front of him” or “urinated on the seat in front of hers”. If one of these statements included an indefinite article, then it would be less of a conflict, but still confusing.
Presumably, law enforcement interviewed this woman, the two assaulted women, several flight attendants, and the man, but the article makes it seem like they only took statements from three women.
You’re making an assumption that the writer actually knows how to write…something lost on today’s seemingly educated millennials.
You’re right, but also the writer could have simply not used the possessive form of “passenger”; i.e., “passenger’s.” Grammatically it was improper to use the possessive form of “passenger” (probably one of these apostrophe freaks), as there was no antecedent pointing to who, what, the seat belonged. As you indicate the use of the article “the,” combined with the possessive of “passenger,” leads to an indefinity that corrupts the logical context.
Jay Freidman, who 1st replied you you, also has a point-on comment, and I submit it explains why such things get published.
He had no idea which bathroom he was supposed to use.
I think this is the watered down version of the story.
He was marking his territory
Bad thing about flying a really cheep airline is their a really cheep airline.
At that age and angle, he surely urinated mostly on himself.
Has anyone noticed the smell on all airline seats?
Anyone want to guess the country of origin of this man?
The real question is did the airline replace the seat before the next flight.
$200 for pee sounds pretty good.
Is anyone really surprised that this happened given the fact that this world is in a world of hurts.
Just mention “from Boulder CO” and you need say no more…
