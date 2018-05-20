  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another day with mild and mostly sunny weather across western Colorado with more clouds than sun in the east.

Some much needed moisture fell on the northeast plain of Colorado this weekend with some places racking up over two inches of rain.

mx1 wxwatchers2 Latest Forecast: Warmer Days Ahead With Just Scattered Afternoon Storms

A weak weather disturbance will lift north out of Arizona and in eastern Utah this afternoon and it will be close enough to Colorado to help trigger a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the mountains.

A few of those could drift off the foothills and into Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor.

The main threats would be brief heavy rain, small hail and cloud-to-ground lightning. No severe weather is expected.

Looking ahead get ready for a significant warm up starting Monday with highs around 80 degrees and a few isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

5day Latest Forecast: Warmer Days Ahead With Just Scattered Afternoon Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Warmer Days Ahead With Just Scattered Afternoon Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

