SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi crash closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in Summit County.

I70 WB at the Eisenhower tunnel closed for a rolled over semi at MP 211. Extended ETA to reopen. pic.twitter.com/yu5aLHbEqQ — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 20, 2018

The Colorado State Patrol says the semi rolled over at mile marker 211. There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.

Drivers are urged to take Loveland Pass as an alternate route.