DENVER (CBS4)– The 30th annual Denver Arts Festival is an annual event over Memorial Day weekend. The festival runs May 26 and May 27 at the Conservatory Green in Stapleton.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the festival.

Denver Arts Festival director Jim DeLutes tells CBS4 there are more local artists at the festival this year than ever before.

Entrance to the Denver Arts Festival is completely free and so is parking!

It’s open Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 27 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

