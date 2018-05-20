  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The 30th annual Denver Arts Festival is an annual event over Memorial Day weekend. The festival runs May 26 and May 27 at the Conservatory Green in Stapleton.

It's the 30th anniversary of the festival.

Denver Arts Festival director Jim DeLutes tells CBS4 there are more local artists at the festival this year than ever before.

denver arts festival Get Ready For The Denver Arts Festival

Denver Arts Festival director Jim DeLutes with CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears (credit: CBS)

Entrance to the Denver Arts Festival is completely free and so is parking!

It’s open Saturday, May 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 27 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

LINK: Denver Arts Festival

 

