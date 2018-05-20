ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was arrested after police say the car he was driving struck at least three cars before crashing into a tree.

The crashes happened just after noon on Sunday on South Broadway.

Police in Englewood say the incident appears to have started as a domestic dispute that started on Dartmouth.

The first crash scene is at the Walgreens at Dartmouth and South Broadway and the second scene is Cornell and South Broadway.

The man was arrested by officers after he ran away from police. The man was rushed to Swedish Medical Center with minor injuries. A female passenger was in the car and also suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses describe the vehicle crashing into at least three cars before crashing into a tree.

The suspect’s identity has not been released by police.