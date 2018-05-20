  • CBS4On Air

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The cycling community has come together to help an ALS warrior be able to participate in his third Death Ride Tour since being diagnosed.

It’s made possible because of a special bicycle built for two.

als death ride 6pkg frame 0 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

Originally designed and built by Zach Yendra to carry kegs for a Fort Collins brewery, cyclist Barry Sopinsky thought this bike just might allow Mike Cimbura to ride again.

als death ride 6pkg frame 240 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

Zach knew some modifications would need to be made.

als death ride 6pkg frame 150 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

“Trying to design something around an organic object, especially an organic object that can’t move was a big challenge for me.”

als death ride 6pkg frame 390 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

Mike Cimbura (credit: CBS)

The bike wouldn’t just be for a ride around town, it would be used to carry Mike and everything that keeps him alive for a long trip.

als death ride 6pkg frame 480 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

The trip consists of 235 miles through the San Juan Mountains for the Death Ride Tour, a charity bike event that raises money and awareness for ALS.

als death ride 6pkg frame 1449 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

“It’s not for the faint of heart doing a ride like that at all,” said Zach.

als death ride 6pkg frame 450 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

Zach Yendra (credit: CBS)

Slowly communicating with Mike through a series of facial cues, Zach measured, designed, and built the bike.

Mike didn’t want to just get through the ride, he wanted to really experience it.

als death ride 6pkg frame 2221 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: CBS)

“If you’ve lived your life to go fast like I have and like Mike did for years, you live for that feeling where you are just on the verge of being out of control.”

als death ride 6pkg frame 2732 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

Mike’s wife Nicole was understandably nervous, but wanted this for Mike.

als death ride 6pkg frame 2439 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

Mike’s wife Nicole (credit: CBS)

“It’s his way to continue to live, continue to do what he loves to do, but at the same time, help spread awareness about this disease and I think that together is just a beautiful combination.”

als death ride 6pkg frame 1681 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

The bike they refer to as the “Bootlegger” will sport a few new changes for their third ride, but Zach will still be the one pedaling.

als death ride 6pkg frame 1043 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

“I’ve never had an opportunity nor sought an opportunity to do something like this before and it’s like a drug, one you do it, you want to keep doing it, it’s amazing.”

This year’s Death Ride Tour is the second weekend in June. There are still openings for those who want to participate.

als death ride 6pkg frame 1269 ALS Warrior Embarks On Death Ride Thanks To Modified Bicycle

(credit: Zach Yendra)

If you can’t make the ride, but still want to help, you can contribute to Mike and Zach’s GoFundMe page.

LINK: DEATH RIDE TOUR

GoFundMe/MikeCimbura

TEAM CIMBURA WITHSTAND ALS

