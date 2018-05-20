HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The cycling community has come together to help an ALS warrior be able to participate in his third Death Ride Tour since being diagnosed.

It’s made possible because of a special bicycle built for two.

Originally designed and built by Zach Yendra to carry kegs for a Fort Collins brewery, cyclist Barry Sopinsky thought this bike just might allow Mike Cimbura to ride again.

Zach knew some modifications would need to be made.

“Trying to design something around an organic object, especially an organic object that can’t move was a big challenge for me.”

The bike wouldn’t just be for a ride around town, it would be used to carry Mike and everything that keeps him alive for a long trip.

The trip consists of 235 miles through the San Juan Mountains for the Death Ride Tour, a charity bike event that raises money and awareness for ALS.

“It’s not for the faint of heart doing a ride like that at all,” said Zach.

Slowly communicating with Mike through a series of facial cues, Zach measured, designed, and built the bike.

Mike didn’t want to just get through the ride, he wanted to really experience it.

“If you’ve lived your life to go fast like I have and like Mike did for years, you live for that feeling where you are just on the verge of being out of control.”

Mike’s wife Nicole was understandably nervous, but wanted this for Mike.

“It’s his way to continue to live, continue to do what he loves to do, but at the same time, help spread awareness about this disease and I think that together is just a beautiful combination.”

The bike they refer to as the “Bootlegger” will sport a few new changes for their third ride, but Zach will still be the one pedaling.

“I’ve never had an opportunity nor sought an opportunity to do something like this before and it’s like a drug, one you do it, you want to keep doing it, it’s amazing.”

This year’s Death Ride Tour is the second weekend in June. There are still openings for those who want to participate.

If you can’t make the ride, but still want to help, you can contribute to Mike and Zach’s GoFundMe page.

