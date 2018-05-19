A member of the Westboro Baptist Church demonstrates outside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception before the funeral service for Justice Antonin Scalia on February 20, 2016 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westboro Baptist Church says it plans on protesting Broomfield High School’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday.

The group, known for hate speech and protests at U.S. service members funerals, says it wants to “bring words of health and life the graduates.”

Organizers say the students have been “lied to their entire lives by parents, presachers, teachers and mentors about the only thing that has any value for theirs souls.”

Since the announcement of the protest, a counter protest has been organized on Facebook.

Event organizers say the message from the WBC “does not correlate to the general sense of community of Broomfield.”

They plan to “encircle BHS with a big ol’ community hug!”

Broomfield High School’s principal, Virginia Ramsey, issued this statement to families:

Dear Broomfield High School Families and Staff,

I want to let you know that we have received word that there will be a protest outside of our school on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 22. Westboro Baptist Church is widely known for its use of inflammatory hate speech, including protests at the funerals of U.S. service members. This time, the group says its demonstrations are aimed at the Boulder Valley School District.

The group has indicated that it will be outside of the school from 2:30-3:00 p.m.

We have been working closely with our partners at the Broomfield Police Department and have developed plans, which are subject to change, to facilitate the expected protests and and expected counter protests near the corner of Eagle Way (10th Avenue) and Daphne Street. The goal will be to provide them their First Amendment right to free speech, while ensuring student, staff and community safety.

We do not expect the protest to impact the school on Tuesday. With finals occuring, there will be very few students at the school. We plan to operate, as normal.

We do, however, encourage our students and staff to avoid the corner of Eagle and Daphne and to refrain from engaging any of the participants.

Thank you for your support and let me know if you have any questions.