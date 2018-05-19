DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers will face significant closures Sunday for the Colfax Half-Marathon and Marathon.

Expect full and partial closures of both directions of Colfax Avenue from Aurora to Lakewood starting as early as 3 a.m. Sunday and ending as late as 1 p.m.

Roads which cross Colfax Ave. will also experience delays.

Drivers are urged to use Interstates 25 and 225 to cross Colfax Ave. and avoid Speer Boulevard and Colfax Ave. altogether.

You can find more detailed closure information at the marathon’s website.