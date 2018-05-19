PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says a man who pulled a gun on its deputies was fatally shot Saturday morning east of Pueblo.

Twitter messages issued by the sheriff’s office says deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle on Acoma Place when they discovered that a person in the vehicle had felony warrants.

Officials say the man pulled out a gun as deputies were trying to arrest him.

One or more deputies opened fire and shot the man. Neither the man nor the deputies involved have been identified.

It’s unclear whether the man fired his weapon. Neither the deputies nor a second person in the man’s vehicle were injured.

The incident occurred in the Baxter neighborhood immediately south of the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

