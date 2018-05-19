ROYAL WEDDING LIVEWatch CBSN coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be an unusually cool day for this time of the year in northeast Colorado, including Denver, thanks to a slow-moving area of low pressure.

It will be responsible for extensive cloud cover and widespread rain, some of which could be heavy on the far northeast plains, where a flash flood threat continues through the afternoon.

Southeast Colorado and the western slope will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. A few lower 80s can’t entirely be ruled out on the western slope.

It will be in the 50s and 60s in the mountains west of the Continental Divide, with 40s on the eastern side. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible in the mountains.

Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight on the northeast plains where the heavy rain is falling today.

Sunday will be much drier statewide and warmer with just a handful of pop up showers and thunderstorms thanks to daytime heating.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

