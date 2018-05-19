AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The late mayor of Aurora was memorialized on Saturday by hundreds of family and friends, including Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The public was invited to the service at the Heritage Christian Center to remember Steve Hogan and support his family.

Hogan, originally of Lincoln, Nebraska, served the City of Aurora for more than 30 years after he served as a State Representative in 1975.

Many remembered Hogan for his ability to bring the community together during times of significant tragedy like the Aurora Theater Shooting. They said Hogan sought to achieve realistic compromises and was someone who spoke common sense.

Hogan lost his battle to cancer days after entering home hospice care.

Hogan is survived by his wife, Becky, his children, grandchildren and his brother and sister-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a few organizations close to his heart:

– 7/20 Memorial fund

– Aurora Korean War Memorial fund

– Aurora History Museum

– University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

Donation links are available on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org.

