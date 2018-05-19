  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The late mayor of Aurora was memorialized on Saturday by hundreds of family and friends, including Gov. John Hickenlooper.

steve hogan funeral frame 263795 Hundreds Honor & Celebrate Late Mayor Steve Hogan

(credit: CBS)

The public was invited to the service at the Heritage Christian Center to remember Steve Hogan and support his family.

denver aurora housing 6pkg frame 2869 Hundreds Honor & Celebrate Late Mayor Steve Hogan

The late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan (credit: CBS)

Hogan, originally of Lincoln, Nebraska, served the City of Aurora for more than 30 years after he served as a State Representative in 1975.

steve hogan funeral frame 123881 Hundreds Honor & Celebrate Late Mayor Steve Hogan

(credit: CBS)

Many remembered Hogan for his ability to bring the community together during times of significant tragedy like the Aurora Theater Shooting. They said Hogan sought to achieve realistic compromises and was someone who spoke common sense.

Hogan lost his battle to cancer days after entering home hospice care.

steve hogan funeral frame 124151 Hundreds Honor & Celebrate Late Mayor Steve Hogan

(credit: CBS)

Hogan is survived by his wife, Becky, his children, grandchildren and his brother and sister-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a few organizations close to his heart:

– 7/20 Memorial fund
– Aurora Korean War Memorial fund
– Aurora History Museum
– University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

Donation links are available on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org.

