By Dillon Thomas

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A teenager at Chatfield High School in Littleton wouldn’t let his disability stop him from walking across the stage to accept his high school diploma this week.

Carson Covey, a graduate of Chatfield High, spent years going through surgeries and intense physical therapy because of his cerebral palsy in order to walk across the Red Rocks Amphitheater stage to accept his diploma.

According to Head Football Coach Bret McGatlin, Covey set his mind on walking across the stage years ago. McGatlin told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the video of Covey crossing the stage gives him goosebumps every time he sees it.

Covey was a team manager for Gatlin and Chatfield High. Each game, Covey would lead the team out on the field, with the team flag attached to his wheelchair.

McGatlin said Covey was an inspiration to his team. The football players would see Covey’s determination to walk on graduation day, and would use that as inspiration to play better on the field.

With the assistance of a specialized walker, Covey’s dream of crossing the stage under his own leg power became a reality. One step at a time, Covey walked to accept his diploma without assistance from a motorized wheel chair or person.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was at Covey’s graduation party on Saturday. Watch CBS4 at 10pm to see his coach and mentor celebrate Covey’s significant achievement.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.