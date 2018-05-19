HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – While many slept, millions others woke up to watch the Royal Wedding unfold in Windsor, England.

For some Brits in Colorado, the occasion was momentous.

A group of women gathered in Highlands Ranch to watch the re-broadcast of the Royal nuptials.

Party organizers say they were excited about the wedding, and it gave them the opportunity to celebrate both countries.

“Let’s extend it to our American friends who have welcomed us who’ve welcomed us into this country and accepted us, and we all love being here and living here,” said Julie Reddington, who played hostess to the guests. “The U.K. they would have normally have the wedding, then what they call a street party afterwards. So, we’ve taken the street parties to the backyard and we’ve kind of got famous British weather for the day.”

The dined on British cuisine and tea. Some donned their favorite fascinators — those unique hats every woman wore at the event across the pond.

In a show of support, British Airways at Denver International Airport also shared their well wishes for the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

