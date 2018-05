5-Year-Old Released From Hospital After Bear AttackThe little girl who was attacked by a bear last weekend will continue her recovery at home. Kimberly Cyr was released from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction on Friday. Matt Yurus reports.

Soggy Forecast Leads Cancellation Of Thorntonfest For 2nd Straight YearThe heavy rain that's projected to fall across Colorado this weekend has prompted officials in Thornton to cancel their town festival. Matt Yurus reports.

Bear Enters Post Office In Mountain Town, Makes A MessA bear entered the post office in the small mountain town of Pitkin overnight and made a big mess after it was unable to get out. Matt Yurus reports.

Amputee Learns To Ice Skate With Help From Colorado Amateur Hockey AssociationAn amputee who was inspired by our report about legally blind children learning to play hockey wanted to know if it was possible for him hit the ice, too. Matt Yurus reports.

Task Force Issues Plea For Tips 3 Years After Random MurderFriday marks three years since of the unsolved murder of John Jacoby in Windsor.