Filed Under:Aurora, Children's Hospital Of Colorado, Dallas Eaton, iPads, Local TV, Montana, Sheldon Eaton, United Luv

By Kelly Werthmann

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A family from Montana traveled to Colorado on a mission to spread joy.

“We’d like to see you have a big smile on your face,” Sheldon Eaton said as he met a young cancer patient on Friday afternoon.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 339 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Pulling a red wagon full of goodies, the Eaton family made a special visit to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“We’re donating 30 iPads to the hospital for patients during their stay,” Dallas Eaton said with a smile as he walked into another patient’s room.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 63 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

Dallas Eaton (credit: CBS)

It may seem like just a kind and simple donation, until you understand why the family crossed state lines to be there.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 156 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

“We know how much pain some of these guys are going through,” Dallas told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 399 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Just a few years ago, Dallas lost his brother, Ryan, to a rare cancer. During his treatment, often at a hospital in Seattle, Ryan used an iPad to stay in touch with family and friends. It was his dream to help other cancer patients do the same.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 905 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

Dallas Eaton (credit: CBS)

“The idea came from him when he was traveling,” Dallas explained. “He realized how many other patients travel and family couldn’t be there. He thought, ‘Geez, if these guys just had an iPad they could connect with family and friends back home, they could play games, they could watch YouTube, listen to music, or whatever it may be to help them relax.’”

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 1145 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Before Ryan’s diagnosis, the brothers started a T-shirt business called United Luv. Their company’s vision quickly changed when Ryan began his battle against Synovial Sarcoma – instead of putting money in their pockets, they put money aside to purchase iPads for hospitals and cancer patients around Montana.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 2614 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: United LUV)

Although Ryan was not able to see the dream of United Luv come to fruition, his family is now continuing his mission through the non-profit.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 2554 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: United LUV)

“It feels really good to be able to carry on his legacy,” Dallas said. “At the same time, it’s often very hard to go in and almost relive some of these experiences.”

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 2335 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

After visiting one room with a young patient, Ryan’s father broke down in tears.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 1774 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

Sheldon Eaton (credit: CBS)

“It just amazes me to see these little kids and what they’re going through right now,” Sheldon Eaton said. “It’s bittersweet, but if we can bring a little sunshine to their darkness, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 1472 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Meeting the Eaton Family brought a big smile to 13-year-old Jesse Graham’s face. He said the iPads will help patients just like him.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“If kids are afraid of needles, like when they’re getting their blood drawn or stuff like that, they could use it to get their mind off of it,” he said.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 1896 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

That is one of many reasons why the Eaton family visits as many hospitals as they can.

“We’ve hit all the major hospitals in Montana, went to Seattle Children’s Hospital and St. Jude’s,” Dallas said.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 2430 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: United LUV)

The visit to Children’s Hospital in Aurora helped the Eaton family reach a big goal.

They have now donated more than 300 iPads to hospitals and patients around the country and they’re not stopping now.

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 3079 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

“We want to keep the ball rolling,” Dallas said. “Coming together as a family to carry on our brother’s legacy and joy to other people is exactly what he would want. It’s such an honor.”

hospital ipads 10pkg transfer frame 1990 Familys Mission To Spread Joy Grows From Cancer Battle

(credit: CBS)

Children’s Hospital said they are extremely grateful for the Eaton family’s generous donation. Each device will be available for patients to use as often as they’d like, especially during infusion treatments.

LINK: United Luv

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s