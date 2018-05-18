WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – Friday marks three years since of the unsolved murder of John Jacoby in Windsor.

He was one of three people shot in a string of random shootings in Northern Colorado which may or may not be related.

The Northern Colorado Shooting Task Force released a video on Friday asking for public to share tips in the case.

“For no apparent reason, someone shot and killed Mr. Jacoby and then fled the area,” said task force spokesman David Moore in the video.

Jacoby was riding his bike when he was shot at approximately 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Weld County Roads 15 and 72 in Windsor. May 18 was a Monday in 2015.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to police is asked to call the NCSTF Tip Line at 970-498-5595 or email them at taskforce@larimer.org.