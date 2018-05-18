  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Local TV, Perry Honey Hochstadt, Rebecca Roalson, Steve Ballas, Steve's Snappin' Dogs, Straws, Teller Elementary School

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs on Colfax Avenue in Denver is a popular place to grab a bite to eat and something cold to wash it down with.

Owner Steve Ballas is used to hearing from his customers, but it was a letter he received in March that got him thinking.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 1446 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Steve reads the letter, “To Whom It May Concern, I go to school at Teller Elementary and I’m in the 5th grade. I love to eat at Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs but…”

Steve stops and shouts, “But!? I’m like ‘but…?’”

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 2205 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

Steve Ballas (credit: CBS)

This letter is from Rebecca Roalson, a fifth grader at Teller Elementary School which is just down the street.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 660 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Steve continues to read the letter, “You use a lot of plastic straws. Using so many plastic straws is very bad for the environment. I’m asking you today to start using reusable straws. We use enough plastic straws to wrap around the Earth two-and-a-half times every day.”

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 0 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Steve pauses and looks into the distance, “That’s a lot of straws.”

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 780 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Rebecca, along with her class, was assigned to write a letter to their favorite restaurant to ask them to ditch plastic straws. She and her classmate Perry Honey Hochstadt chose Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs and asked Steve to stop using plastic straws.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 1625 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

Perry Honey Hochstadt and Rebecca Roalson (credit: CBS)

Perry explains, “It’s killing animals and hurting the ecosystem.”

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 300 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Meanwhile Steve wasn’t sure how to respond, “I thought, how am I going to answer this letter?”

Rebecca and Perry didn’t think their voice would be heard.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 570 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Rebecca says, “I was not expecting to get a letter back.”

They were right. They didn’t get a letter back. Instead, they got pulled out of class and shuffled into the auditorium. Where Steve was waiting, to deliver some good news.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 1955 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Because of their letters, he’s switching from plastic straws to eco-friendly straws at both Steve’s locations.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 960 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

“This straw is 100 percent compostable and it’s made from plants,” said Steve.hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 2838 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

The students each received a plaque and their class got a coupon for free ice cream from Steve because he wants them to know, their voices matter.hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 2926 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

“Just because you are in fourth grade or fifth grade… you got an idea, share it. It might be a good idea,” said Steve.

hot dogs straws turtles 5pkg frame 2355 How 5th Graders Got A Restaurant Owner To Make A Big Change

(credit: CBS)

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s