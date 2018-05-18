  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday morning will include clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. And generally dry weather should prevail through early afternoon. Then during the mid and late afternoon, thunderstorms will develop up and down the Front Range and some could be severe.

Our greatest concern for the Denver metro area is large hail (perhaps exceeding the size of quarters in some cases) between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The longer clouds hover of the metro area before the arrival of the storms, the less likely storms will be able to achieve severe status. And the opposite is true if the clouds break up and ample sunshine appears for a long period of time. In that case the severe threat will increase.

Regardless, the overall threat for severe weather is greatest on the far Eastern Plains (east of Fort Morgan and Limon). These areas have been officially highlighted as having a “slight” threat for large hail, damaging wind, and even isolated tornadoes.

18 Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely Later Today Some Severe

After thunderstorms end Friday evening, our attention turns to a good chance for rain overnight and into Saturday. Some of the rain could be quite heavy at times. The downpours could lead to at least minor flooding especially in flood prone areas.

Saturday will also be very cool with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. It will be our coolest day in almost a month.

In the mountains, we expect rain to change into snow above about 9,500 feet Friday evening. Locations above 10,000 feet including the I-70 corridor above Silver Plume will see at least 4-8 inches of snow and isolated amounts up to 18″ in the Rocky Mountain National Park region.

27 Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely Later Today Some Severe

Drier weather will return for Sunday but there is still a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be warmer compared to Saturday but still more than 10 degrees below normal for the middle of May.

5day Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely Later Today Some Severe

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Thunderstorms Likely Later Today Some Severe

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

