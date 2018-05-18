  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Christian University, Colorado Convention Center, Cory Gardner, Jeff Sessions, Local TV, Western Conservative Summit
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (credit: CBS)

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the more controversial members of the Trump administration, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, will be in Denver next month to headline this year’s Western Conservative Summit.

The event — hosted by Colorado Christian University’s Centennial Institute — is billed as the largest gathering of conservatives outside of Washington DC. It has drawn several Republican presidential candidates over the last 9 years, including Donald Trump two years ago.

“We are excited to host Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Western Conservative Summit. As our country’s top law enforcement officer, he is making America great again by returning to the rule of law,” said Jeff Hunt, Colorado Christian University’s Vice President of Public Policy

Sessions created a political firestorm in Colorado earlier this year when he revoked an Obama era policy meant to protect legitimate marijuana businesses from federal prosecution. He relented after U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner stepped in.

The Chairman of the event, Jeff Hunt, has been a vocal opponent of marijuana legalization, but there’s no word on whether Sessions will discuss pot.

The gathering will take place June 8 and 9 at the Colorado Convention Center. Sessions is set to speak on the first day. All four Colorado Republican candidates for governor also have speaking slots.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

