ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is hoping to open Colorado 82 over Independence Pass before Memorial Day weekend. Fresh snow in the high country may make it harder for crews to clear the highway.

CDOT crews were conducting avalanche mitigation in a helicopter on the upper reaches of the pass on Friday.

independence pass bob wilson cdot1 copy Crews Work To Open Independence Pass Before Holiday Weekend

Independence Pass (credit: Bob Wilson/CDOT)

The goal is to allow motorists to travel from the Twin Lakes area near Leadville up to an elevation of 12,095 feet and then down into Aspen.

The pass usually closes for the season in October.

LINK: Independence Pass Frequently Asked Questions

