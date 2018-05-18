  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Storms brought hail, heavy rain and lightning to Boulder on Friday afternoon. That area was also under a flash flood warning.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears was at an apartment complex where firefighters responded to reports of lightning.

boulder lightning Lightning Strike Hits Apartment Building In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters were on the roof investigating the lightning strike at the Boulder View Apartments on Lookout Road. The lightning started a small fire. No one was hurt.

Hail was falling in that area and starting to pile up. Spears said the hail was marble-sized.

boulder Lightning Strike Hits Apartment Building In Boulder

(credit: CBS)

