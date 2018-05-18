BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Storms brought hail, heavy rain and lightning to Boulder on Friday afternoon. That area was also under a flash flood warning.

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears was at an apartment complex where firefighters responded to reports of lightning.

Firefighters were on the roof investigating the lightning strike at the Boulder View Apartments on Lookout Road. The lightning started a small fire. No one was hurt.

Hail was falling in that area and starting to pile up. Spears said the hail was marble-sized.