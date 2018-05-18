AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People in Aurora are honoring the memory of Mayor Steve Hogan, who died last weekend after a battle with cancer.

On Friday morning police officers, firefighters and honor guard retired two flags in Hogan’s memory outside Aurora City Hall.

The flags will be used during his memorial service on Saturday and then will be given to his family to keep.

People who knew Hogan say he loved politics, policy and his city. Members of his administrative team admit people didn’t always agree with him, but most respected his opinion.

Hogan’s son Tim said his dad was always excited about seeing the city grow. He said he looks forward to seeing all the plans he put into motion come to fruition.

“My father loved this city and he loved this state and this country and to be able to see this is just … it’s really overwhelming. It’s quite an honor,” Tim Hogan said.

“He wanted to see Aurora be a place where people could really flourish and enjoy a good quality of life.”

A community-wide memorial service will be held for Hogan Saturday morning at the Heritage Christian Center, located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora. The doors will open at 10 a.m. and the service begins at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a few organizations close to his heart:

– 7/20 Memorial fund

– Aurora Korean War Memorial fund

– Aurora History Museum

– University of Denver Stephen D. Hogan Scholarship Fund

Donation links are available on the city’s website at AuroraGov.org.

Hogan served as mayor for more than six years. Before that, he served on the Aurora City Council for 24 years.

Hogan was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, and moved to Denver in 1966 where he attended the University of Denver and graduated in 1970. He lived in Aurora from early 1973 until his death.

He was a registered Democrat for 16 years and a registered Republican from 1989 until his death. According to the City of Aurora, Hogan agreed with Winston Churchill that anyone not a liberal when they are young has no heart, and not a conservative when they are old, no brain.

Hogan was recognized as a unifying community force after the Aurora theater shooting in July 2012.