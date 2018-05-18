BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue crews rescued two climbers from near the top of the first Flatiron in Boulder at approximately 1 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday night at 7:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office got a call that one of the climbers was having some sort of medical issue and that the pair was not dressed for the weather.

Volunteers were able to get ropes and equipment to the climbers and after they were down it was determine there were no injuries.

Earlier on Thursday, a hiker was rescued from the Front Porch rock formation in the area of Mallory Cave in the Boulder foothills.

A 54-year-old woman had slipped and fallen some 10 to 15 feet on the formation at about noon. She suffered a broken collarbone.

It took rescue crews about 90 minutes to get to her and her hiking partner and two and a half hours for the technical rescue.

The woman was taken to the hospital after the rescue.