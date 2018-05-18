THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The heavy rain that’s projected to fall across Colorado’s Front Range this weekend has prompted officials in Thornton to cancel their annual town festival.

Thorntonfest was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Carpenter Park Fields, located at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. It was canceled for the second year in a row.

“This is only the third time in the 23 years of the event that we’ve been forced to cancel,” said Thornton Recreation Manager Jan Kiehl in a prepared statement.

The event was also canceled in 2011.

Tens of thousands of people usually attend Thorntonfest each year. But if Carpenter Park Fields get saturated with heavy rain it usually doesn’t drain well and could destroy the grass.

A few events will still take place, according to officials:

– Thornton’s Got Talent Competition, Carpenter Recreation Center, 11151 Colorado Blvd., Multipurpose rooms, Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

– Dock Dogs Competition, parking lot south of the Carpenter Park Fields, Saturday and Sunday. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

– Disc Dogs Competition, Woodglen/Brookshire Park, 11730 St. Paul St., Saturday and Sunday. Registration begins at 8 a.m.