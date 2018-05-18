  • CBS4On Air

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– New mothers who may have questions about breastfeeding have a new support system– the Mother’s Milk Bank Baby Cafe.

The cafe opened on Friday in Arvada and is considered one of the first of its kind in Colorado.

baby cafe 5vo frame 0 New Moms Get Support At Milk Bank Baby Cafe

(credit: CBS)

Organizers say it provides a cozy spot for families to meet other families and share parenthood stories. It also gives them a chance to support each other in a safe environment where children are welcome.

baby cafe 5vo frame 254 New Moms Get Support At Milk Bank Baby Cafe

(credit: CBS)

baby cafe 5vo frame 120 New Moms Get Support At Milk Bank Baby Cafe

(credit: CBS)

Lactation experts will be there for parents to take advantage of free guidance and support.

baby cafe 5vo frame 404 New Moms Get Support At Milk Bank Baby Cafe

(credit: CBS)

“We have a scale so they can get free weight checks, they get support from other moms who are also going through the same experience so they can get the breastfeeding support to help them meet their goals,” said Abby Malman Case with the Mother’s Milk Bank Cafe.

baby cafe 5vo frame 798 New Moms Get Support At Milk Bank Baby Cafe

(credit: CBS)

The cafe will be open every Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mountain Childen’s Health Foundation on Marshall Street in Arvada.

