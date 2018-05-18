  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Cindy Houtwed)

PITKIN, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear entered the post office in the small mountain town of Pitkin overnight and made a big mess after it was unable to get out.

2 copy copy Bear Enters Post Office In Mountain Town, Makes A Mess

Wildlife officials said the bear has been in trouble before and they said there was a chance it might need to be euthanized.

118 Bear Enters Post Office In Mountain Town, Makes A Mess

Photos of the bear taken by Cindy Houtwed show it has two ear tags, which means wildlife officers have dealt with the animal when it caused trouble in the past.

bear1 Bear Enters Post Office In Mountain Town, Makes A Mess

The post office was closed on Friday while wildlife officers tried to figure out the best way to handle the situation.

It appears the bear got into the building easily but somehow pushed down a handle on the door and then couldn’t get back out.

The town of Pitkin is located about 20 miles east of Gunnison right next to Gunnison National Forest.

