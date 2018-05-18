Kimberly Cyr was attacked by a bear in her yard (credit: St. Mary's Medical Center)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The little girl who was attacked by a bear last weekend will continue her recovery at home. Kimberly Cyr was released from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction on Friday.

The 5-year-old’s surgeon said that her injuries have healed sufficiently for her to continue her recovery at home.

Kimberly was attacked in her yard about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shot and killed the bear on Monday. DNA tests confirmed it was the same bear that attacked Kimberly.

The bear is described as a 2-year-old male, cinnamon in color black bear, weighing 150 pounds. The necropsy revealed the bear was in good physical health with no signs of disease. Rabies testing was negative.

Investigators say the girl heard what she thought was her dog “throwing a fit” early Sunday and went outside to check on the pet.

That’s when deputies say the girl sat by the back door and the bear came from the front of the house and sniffed her. The girl got up to go back inside and that’s when the bear attacked.

The girl’s mother woke up to hear screaming and went outside to find her daughter being attacked. The mother screamed, and the bear dropped the girl and ran away.