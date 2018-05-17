By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms to Colorado’s eastern plains and possibly even along the Interstate 25 corridor between Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Right now it appears that large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat but any severe thunderstorm can produce a tornado.

Now is a good time to review your Colorado geography and get familiar with our 64 counties.

Be sure to know which county you live in and also the ones around you in case a warning should get issued.

