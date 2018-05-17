  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado's Counties, Severe Weather Guide

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms to Colorado’s eastern plains and possibly even along the Interstate 25 corridor between Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

goes 4 Weather Warnings Possible Friday, Do You Know Your Colorado Counties?

GOES-S will help precisely track severe weather. (credit: CBS)

Right now it appears that large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat but any severe thunderstorm can produce a tornado.

Now is a good time to review your Colorado geography and get familiar with our 64 counties.

Be sure to know which county you live in and also the ones around you in case a warning should get issued.

FREE DOWNLOAD: CBS4’s Free Severe Weather Guide

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

