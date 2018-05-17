  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Veterans, Denver International Airport, DIA, Veterans, Vietnam War, Wish of a Lifetime, World War II

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – For nine years, the Colorado nonprofit Wish of a Lifetime has helped veterans from across the country travel to Washington D.C.

A group of six veterans were sent on a trip to our nation’s capital Thursday. They’ll see memorials that have been built in their honor for the very first time.

veterans 3 Veterans Get Sendoff In Denver Before Special Trip To DC

(credit: CBS)

Wish of a Lifetime wanted these veterans to feel honored during the entire trip, starting from the minute they stepped in the airport.

veterans 2 Veterans Get Sendoff In Denver Before Special Trip To DC

(credit: CBS)

Four Vietnam War and two World War II veterans met one another at a small celebration send off before their flight.

Wish of a Lifetime offers these trips to senior veterans facing some form of isolation or ones who don’t have the resources to go themselves.

Each will have their own companion while they spend four days visiting different memorials and museums that commemorate their service to our country.

veterans 1 Veterans Get Sendoff In Denver Before Special Trip To DC

(credit: CBS)

Anyone can submit nominations for veterans they believe deserve to go on Wish of a Lifetime’s annual trip at wishofalifetime.org.

Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom founded the Wish of a Lifetime Foundation in Colorado the late 00s with the mission to grant wishes to low-income senior citizens.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

