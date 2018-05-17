By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Students and teachers at a downtown Denver charter school are looking for answers after Denver police searched their school for an attempted murder suspect last month.

The search happened at Rise Up Community School on Broadway in Denver.

In a statement, the Denver Police Department said that officers were looking for an attempted first-degree murder suspect and had confirmation from a staff member that the suspect was inside the school. Because the suspect was wanted for a violent crime, officers were concerned this created a possible threat for students and staff, and that they did not need a warrant to enter.

The statement read, “After working with the principal to eventually gain access to the building, DPD officers conducted a search but did not locate the suspect. Officers that were inside did not draw their weapons at any point during the search for the suspect.”

However staff at the school say they told officers the suspect was not at the school before the search by police was conducted.

The Denver Public School District also released a statement that read in part:

“As a diverse and inclusive school district, we are deeply aware that experiences with the perception of law enforcement have a profound impact on our city, particularly in our communities of color.”

Students said they felt unsafe and uneasy during the search.

The Padres & Jovenes Unidos community group will meet and attend the Denver School Board meeting on Thursday night to talk about the incident.

