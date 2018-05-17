Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Cary Kennedy, Local TV, Reality Check

DENVER (CBS4)– Education has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.

The three leading candidates all have ads touting themselves as the biggest champions for public schools.

In her first Reality Check of the election cycle, Shaun Boyd, breaks down the claims in an ad by Cary Kennedy. She’s the first candidate in two decades to receive the endorsement of the Colorado Education Association – the state’s largest teacher’s union.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://www.cde.state.co.us/cdefinance/ccabestact

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/images/olls/crs2016-title-22.pdf

https://www.casb.org/Page/228

