By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 81° in Denver on Wednesday, we’ll climb another 5 degrees under sunny skies on Thursday. Meanwhile the I-76 corridor in NE Colorado may experience severe storms after about 3 p.m.

If the thunderstorms manage to develop far to the northeast of the Denver metro area, they will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and perhaps a weak tornado.

Meanwhile it will stay sunny and dry all day along the Front Range and in the mountains. Temperatures will run about 15 degrees above normal for the middle of May.

Significant weather changes will occur on Friday as a cold front enters Colorado. The front will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and some storms could be severe from Denver to the east. The primary concern is large hail.



By Friday night the chance for thunderstorms will end and will be replaced by scattered rain showers through much of Saturday. A few heavy downpours are possible during this time and minor flooding could occur in some areas. Temperatures will also turn much cooler with highs struggling to reach the 50s in the metro area on Saturday.

In the mountains, the cold front will drop the snow level as low as 9,000 feet by Saturday morning. And for the higher mountains above 10,000 feet, we could see 4-8 inches of snow.

Overall drier, brighter, and warmer weather will return for Sunday but we’ll still have a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.