By Matt Kroschel

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Anticipating extreme fire risks this summer, one Colorado mountain town may decide to scrap the traditional 4th of July city fireworks show altogether and replace it with a laser light display.

According to Glenwood Springs city staff, the proposal will be discussed during Thursday night’s board meeting.

The plan calls for a laser light show shot on the side of Red Mountain with music matching the beams of light.

The option costs less than the traditional display, but not everyone seems to be on board with the switch.

The local fire chief has asked the city to not host a fireworks show because of dry conditions and no relief in sight. The area has been prone to wildfires, including the Coal Seam Fire in 2002 that burned for weeks and forced many in the city to evacuate.

Other towns like Aspen have already canceled their shows and some communities have said they will scale down the fireworks because of the danger.

The Glenwood council meets at 6 p.m.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.