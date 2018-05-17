  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Shelter, Foothills Animal Shelter, Golden, Golden Mill Feed Supply, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Helping the community and loving animals isn’t anything new for 12-year-olds Kennady, Delaney and Maggie. Last month the trio decided to turn a negative into a positive and wound up with a hefty donation to the Foothills Animal Shelter.

“Together we pulled off a pretty good fundraiser,” said Kennady.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 295 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

The Golden Mill Feed Supply store was closing up its shop, but on the last Saturday in April there was one final sale.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 902 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

“We heard the story of a guy who bought a whole rack of collars and donated it (to Foothills Animal Shelter) and the idea sprouted from that good deed,” said Kennady, “We wanted to get the community involved so we hosted a drive on the day of their blowout sale.”

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 962 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

The girls posted up outside the Golden Mill for a few hours, but they didn’t know how successful they’d be.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 1292 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

“We asked them, ‘When you go inside do you want to buy something and put it in our little donation box?’ A lot of them bought something,” said Delaney.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 812 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

Kennady, Delaney and Maggie (credit: CBS)

“I was very surprised like I thought there was only going to be a few people but almost every single person that came there to buy pet supplies… they donated something,” said Maggie.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 1526 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

The girls raised $150, more than 300 cans of wet food and 15 bags of dry food for both dogs and cats. People also bought many more toys and treats. It was such a haul it filled two cars.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 1766 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

“The whole back was filled and we had to walk home because there was no room for us,” Kennady said. “It was kind of a win-win for everyone. The people felt good about it too.”

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 422 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

The girls dropped off their donations earlier this month at the Foothills Animal Shelter.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 265 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

“Every animal that is a pet should have a loving and caring home,” Maggie said.

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 2479 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

“It made me feel proud that I got to be a part of it and help a bunch of animals,” Delaney said. “I feel the need to take all of them home because when I grow up I want to be a vet.”

animal shelter donation 10pkg frame 2246 Girls Collect Donations To Help Feed Dogs, Cats At Animal Shelter

(credit: CBS)

The girls are planning their next way to help the community, but don’t have any solid plans yet.

The Foothills Animal Shelter relies on community support to keep operating.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

