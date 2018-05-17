A sign for the the University of Denver, where the first presidetial debates will be held, sits on campus October 2, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will square off against U.S. President Barack Obama in the first of three debates on October 3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — The University of Denver has agreed to a $2.6 million settlement in a lawsuit filed on behalf of female law professors who say they were illegally paid less than male colleagues.

A federal judge is scheduled to consider the agreement Thursday.

Court documents filed in April show the university, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the professors have agreed to the terms.

According to the lawsuit, the mean salary of female professors at the Sturm College of Law was nearly $20,000 lower than male professors in 2013.

The agreement requires the school to create a password-protected site listing faculty salaries, position, date of hire and demographics. Names will not be included.

The school also must require employee training on discrimination and hire an economist to study faculty pay each year.

