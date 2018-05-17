Filed Under:Colorado Boulevard, Evans Avenue, Local TV, Water Main Break

DENVER (CBS4)– The water main break affecting traffic on one of Denver’s busiest streets was expected to be repaired by the Friday morning commute.

The water main break had closed the southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard between Evans Avenue and Iliff Avenue.

colorado water main break 5vo frame 0 Water Main Break Repairs Expected To Be Complete By Friday Morning

Copter4 flew over the water main break on Colorado Boulevard (credit: CBS)

Crews restored water service to that area. Repairs are expected to be complete around midnight and all lanes reopened.

Denver Water did not say what caused the break.

colorado water main break 5vo frame 936 Water Main Break Repairs Expected To Be Complete By Friday Morning

(credit: CBS)

Crews also repaired another water main break on Thursday, this time on Birch Street.

Copter4 flew over the break on Birch and Florida Avenue about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

birch water main break 5vo frame 0 Water Main Break Repairs Expected To Be Complete By Friday Morning

Copter4 flew over the water main break on Birch Street (credit: CBS)

During the repairs Denver Water said about 20 customers were without water.

