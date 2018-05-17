DENVER (CBS4)– The water main break affecting traffic on one of Denver’s busiest streets was expected to be repaired by the Friday morning commute.

The water main break had closed the southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard between Evans Avenue and Iliff Avenue.

Crews restored water service to that area. Repairs are expected to be complete around midnight and all lanes reopened.

Denver Water did not say what caused the break.



Crews also repaired another water main break on Thursday, this time on Birch Street.

Copter4 flew over the break on Birch and Florida Avenue about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

During the repairs Denver Water said about 20 customers were without water.