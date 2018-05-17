Filed Under:Celena Hollis, Denver Police, Denver Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Denver Police Department Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony took place in front of DPD headquarters on Thursday morning.

The ceremony gives a chance for officers to recognize fallen comrades.

The last Denver police officer to die in the line of duty was Officer Celena Hollis in 2012. A total of 71 other officers were also killed in the line of duty in Denver.

All of those 72 names were read in Thursday morning’s ceremony, which included an appearance by a bald eagle.

 

