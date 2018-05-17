ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway has changed his mind about adding another quarterback to the Denver Broncos’ roster.

The Broncos signed undrafted free agent Nick Stevens of Colorado State on Thursday, three weeks after Elway said he wouldn’t bring in a fourth passer for offseason workouts.

After bypassing QBs in the NFL draft last month, notably Josh Allen and Josh Rosen with the fifth overall pick, Elway said he was satisfied with the group he had.

Free agent Case Keenum was declared the starter when he signed with Denver in March and last month Elway said Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly will compete for the backup role this summer.

“We are not going to bring another one in for OTAs,” Elway said on April 28 after wrapping up his 10-member draft class without adding another quarterback.

Yet, for the second consecutive year the Broncos have added a local QB.

Last year, it was Kyle Sloter of Northern Colorado, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad after getting cut by Denver. Sloter, who split snaps with Trevor Siemian and Lynch in training camp, later was elevated to the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

In four years at Fort Collins, Stevens threw for 8,554 yards with 70 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes.

The Broncos will enter the third phase of organized team activities next week when the offense lines up against the defense for the first time.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer