CSU Rams, Denver Broncos, Nick Stevens

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have added a fourth quarterback to their roster.

nick stevens Broncos Sign Former CSU Rams Quarterback Nick Stevens

Nick Stevens (credit: CBS)

Nick Stevens, former quarterback for the CSU Rams, was signed as an undrafted free agent. The team tweeted out a picture of his signing on Tuesday morning.

Stevens holds the Colorado State University record for career touchdown passes with 70. He played for four years in Fort Collins and left CSU with 8,554 career passing yards.

Stevens is unlikely to make the final roster with Case Keenum slotted to be the starting quarterback and Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly battling for the No. 2 spot, but he could see lots of reps during training camp and could get action in the preseason.

This is the second time the Broncos have signed a local prospect. Last season the Broncos signed Kyle Sloter after his career at Northern Colorado.

Broncos training camp is scheduled to start in late July with their first preseason game scheduled for Saturday Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

