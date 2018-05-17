Filed Under:Assault Rifles, Assault Weapons Ban, Boulder, Boulder City Council, Boulder County, Bump Stocks, Local TV

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A legal group plans to challenge the ban on the sale or possession of assault weapons in Boulder. The Mountain States Legal Foundation, backed by the head of the Independence Institute and a local rifle club, say the ban violates the Constitution.

Boulder City Council (credit: CBS)

Late Tuesday night the council voted unanimously ban the sale and possession of assault weapons in the city. It also outlaws high capacity magazines, those with 10 or more rounds, and bump stocks.

A bump stock installed on an AR-15 rifle (credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Owners of the magazines and bump stocks will have until July 15 to dispose or sell them.

Assault weapons owners will have until the end of the year to get a certificate proving prior ownership if they want to keep the firearms.

(Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

The only exceptions will be for law enforcement, governmental officers and military personnel.

Last month hundreds of advocates for gun rights staged a protest in Boulder over the proposal.

Attorneys stated during the public comment period of the city council meeting that they plan to challenge the ban in court.

